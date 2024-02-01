The Green Bay GM didn't leave any doubt.

Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst held his season-ending press conference at Lambeau Field on Thursday, and while he spoke at length about a variety of Packers-related topics, he was very short when asked if the team was considering trading cornerback Jaire Alexander, according to Lauren Helmbrecht of WFRV Sports:

“An emphatic “no” from GM Brian Gutekunst when asked if there’s any consideration to trade CB Jaire Alexander #Packers”

The two-time Packers Pro Bowl cornerback dealt with injury and suspension this past season, only appearing in seven games. He did not manage an interception for the first time in his career, though he did force a fumble and had five pass deflections.

Alexander reflected on his tenure with the Packers in a heartfelt social media post. However, his wording scared fans into thinking he was leaving the team.

“Thank you God. Thank you Lambeau for 6 years. Thank you to those who showed love throughout the process,” Alexander said.

Some fans believed that Alexander's post was a farewell message, but others think he was simply expressing gratitude. Regardless, Alexander is a great asset the Packers want to keep around despite the injury issues last season.

The Packers are looking to build on their 9-8 showing last season. One way they're doing so is by working with quarterback Jordan Love on a long-term extension.

“Yeah,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said when asked if he'd like to sign Love to a long-term contract extension this offseason. “I think we will go down that road. Certainly, I think that will be important for our football team to have some stability there. Jordan and his representation, they are really good people. So, we will start working towards that sometime (in the) next couple months.”