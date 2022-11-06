Lil Wayne drops scathing Aaron Rodgers review after Packers get stunned by Lions

The Green Bay Packers were upended by the Detroit Lions in Week 9, marking the team’s fifth straight loss. It was a disastrous performance for the entire team, as the injury bug claimed myriad victims and the offense, particularly Aaron Rodgers, looked totally lost. Packers superfan Lil Wayne took to Twitter in the aftermath to voice his frustration over Green Bay’s fifth consecutive loss, and he didn’t hold back one bit.

Via Lil Wayne on Twitter:

“RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season.”

With Rodgers’ struggles mounting, the veteran quarterback had his worst game in recent memory during the Week 9 loss vs. the Lions. He threw just one touchdown pass and was intercepted three times, including twice in the end-zone. One of those critical and costly turnovers was an interception to Lions’ rookie Aidan Hutchinson, who intercepted him in the end-zone on a head-scratching pass attempt to offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.

Now in the midst historically bad losing streak, Wayne didn’t hide his frustrations with Rodgers and the rest of the team, adamantly declaring the Packers’ season as over after their 3-6 start. As for Rodgers himself, Wayne expressed his regrets about the team signing him to the massive new contract during the offseason, indicating they should have let him leave.

After throwing just three interceptions all season in 2021, Rodgers had three alone against the Lions on Sunday. It was a downright abysmal performance from the whole team, but it truly is beginning to feel as if Rodgers has lost his touch. His passes lack the same zip they used to have and his accuracy has been wildly concerning this year.

As for Lil Wayne, he’s seen enough of ’12’, though it seems as if the Packers will be stuck with Rodgers until the end of the contract he signed during the offseason.