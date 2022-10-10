Matt LaFleur’s take on crucial Packers plays vs. Giants that Aaron Jones criticized

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t think they made the wrong play-call at the end of their shocking loss to New York Giants on Sunday, despite running back Aaron Jones criticizing him and Aaron Rodgers for it.

To recall, after leading 20-10 against the Giants in the first half, the Packers struggled offensively in the final two quarters and eventually found themselves trailing in the closing stages. They did have an opportunity to score and tie the game up late after driving down inside the 10-yard line with just a little over a minute to go. However, two incomplete passes from Rodgers doomed them for good.

After the contest, Jones told reporters that the Packers should have rushed with the ball instead of trying to throw it to the end zone. The running back noted that he or AJ Dillon could have at least get the first down and put the team in better position to score.

“I’d put my money on giving me or AJ Dillon two downs to get two yards, I’d put my money on it. But at the same time I’m not the quarterback, so I don’t know what A-Rod is seeing,” Jones said after their Week 5 game in London.

While he did not directly respond to Aaron Jones’ criticism, Matt LaFleur expressed belief the passes–though incomplete–were the correct moves. He added that it would have been difficult to run at that point against all-out pressure.

“I don’t have any issue,” LaFleur said on the decisions on the final third and fourth downs, per Bill Huber of Packers Central.

The Packers dropped to 3-2 on the season with the defeat, so it’s definitely worth wondering what could have been had they opted to run the ball in their final plays of the game. But in the end, it is clear LaFleur is living with the decision and the results of it.