The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 17-3 lead over the New York Giants in London on Sunday, but then the offense fell asleep in the second half as the Packers wound up with a disappointing 27-22 defeat. The offense didn’t score a single point in the final two quarters, with an intentional Giants safety accounting for the two points in the half.

Green Bay was in position to score and tie the game up late, driving down inside the 10-yard line with just over a minute to go. But on third-and-short and fourth-and-short from the 6-yard line, Aaron Rodgers threw consecutive incomplete passes to seal the loss.

After the game, Packers running back Aaron Jones was asked about the play calling on those crucial downs. He clearly believes the ball should have been in the hands of either him or AJ Dillon to at least get the first down, though he acknowledged he’s not Aaron Rodgers and not seeing everything his quarterback is.

“I’d put my money on giving me or AJ Dillon two downs to get two yards, I’d put my money on it. But at the same time I’m not the quarterback, so I don’t know what A-Rod is seeing.”

Aaron Jones on #Packers passing 3rd & 2, 4th & 2 nearing one minute left at the 6-yard line down a touchdown. "I'd put my money on giving me or AJ Dillon two downs to get two yards, I'd put my money on it." pic.twitter.com/FL1sLZqYzi — Cody Krupp (@CodyWKrupp) October 9, 2022

While Jones isn’t explicitly ripping Rodgers or head coach Matt LaFleur here, he clearly wanted to get his point across about the play calling. One has to wonder what the exact calls were and what Rodgers saw at the line. Did he check out of runs to put the ball in his hands?

Whatever happened, the Packers are down to 3-2 on the season after this frustrating loss. It seemed as if they were going to cruise to a victory when they were dominating early on, but the offense ran out of steam when it mattered.