Published November 14, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

After failing to develop a significant connection with his wide receivers in the first half of the season, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers found a new go-to wideout in Christian Watson in the Packers’ 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

ROOKIE CHRISTIAN WATSON WITH HIS THIRD TOUCHDOWN 🔥 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/H63saxf7To — Overtime (@overtime) November 14, 2022

The pair combined for 3 TD receptions, and Twitter reacted to the sudden explosion by the previously dormant Green Bay offense. The last of those scoring passes was a 7-yard toss with 2:29 remaining that allowed the Packers to tie the score at 28-28.

Green Bay won the game in the extra session when Dallas failed on a 4th down attempt and the Packers responded with Mason Crosby’s game winning 28-yard field goal.

Rodgers completed 14 of 20 passes for 224 yards and his 3 TD passes to Watson. The rookie receiver from North Dakota State caught 4 passes for 107 yards.

Packers fans were waiting for a game-changing receiver to emerge this season, and once Watson completed his hat trick, the reactions on Twitter were plentiful.

Radio host and former NFL punter Pat McAfee was among those reacting to the performance. “Welcome to the Men’s League Christian Watson. 3 Tuds. Attababy.”

Packers podcaster Eli Berkovits said the arc of Watson’s career changed with the performance. “I don’t think I’m overreacting when I say that that was a career-changing game for Christian Watson.”

Other reactions included, “Christian Watson, count ’em. Not 1. Not 2. THREE.”

The win ended Green Bay’s 5-game losing streak that has left them 4 1/2 games behind the streaking Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North Division. In addition to the numbers put up by Rodgers and Watson, Packers running back Aaron Jones rushed for 138 yards and 1 touchdown.