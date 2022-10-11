Packers vs Giants London Game took international NFL-watching to new heights

The New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers in their Week 5 London matchup, but the game was a win for the NFL. NFL Media on Twitter revealed that the Packers-Giants affair was the most-watched NFL Network International Series Game ever.

The game reportedly drew in 5.5 million viewers between TV and digital watching. NFL Media shared that mark is up 55 percent compared to the 2021 Week 5 London Game.

The game itself was a competitive contest that saw the Giants earn a 27-22 win. Running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 70 yards and added a touchdown to pace the Giants’ offensive attack.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers threw for 2 touchdowns while going 25-39 through the air.

Green Bay led heading into the 4th quarter. But New York scored a pair of late touchdowns to emerge victorious in the 2022 Packers-Giants NFL London Game.

The NFL has been looking to expand their international involvement in reference to their on-field product. But the league also wants to gauge interest and see results. This record-setting mark will propel the league to further expand internationally.

It should be noted that the teams likely played a major role in the high viewership, as both the Packers and Giants have impressive fan bases. Nevertheless, the NFL-London experiment is working.

Their are 5 total games on the schedule for the NFL 2022 International Series. 2 of 3 London Games have already been played. The next London matchup is scheduled for October 30th with the Broncos and Jaguars squaring off.

The Seahawks and Buccaneers will then play in Germany on November 13th, and the 49ers will take on the Cardinals in Mexico on November 21st.