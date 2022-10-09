‘We had chances’: Aaron Rodgers laments Packers choking away win vs. Giants in London

The Green Bay Packers were thwarted by the New York Giants in Week 5 in what was an incredibly disappointing loss for the organization. After the overseas game in London, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke on the second-half meltdown that saw Green Bay blow a 20-10 halftime lead and end up losing 27-22. Via Matt Schneidman, Rodgers admitted that the offense should take the blame for the result in Week 5.

Aaron Rodgers: “We had chances. A lot of chances. So definitely the offense, this one will weigh heavy on us on the flight back.” pic.twitter.com/gTQqxBWGdT — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 9, 2022

“We had chances. A lot of chances. So definitely the offense, this one will weigh heavy on us on the flight back,” said Rodgers after the loss.

The Packers’ offense was firing on all cylinders during the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Giants, jumping out to a 10-point halftime lead. The second half was a complete flip of the script in regards to their first-half performance, however. The Packers were held to just two points, courtesy of a safety, and failed to get the offense moving during the final 30 minutes of game time.

During the game, Rodgers completed 25-of-39 pass attempts for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns. He did not throw an interception. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon were held under 100 yards combined on the evening, and neither found the end zone during the loss.

Aaron Rodgers acknowledged it was the offense’s shortcomings in the second half that culminated in a blown 10-point lead and a 15-point swing. The Packers fell for the first time in four weeks and now sit at 3-2 on the year. Matt LaFleur criticized the team’s inconsistent showing between halves, and that’s something they’ll want to address ahead of Week 6 against the New York Jets.