The San Diego Padres have the third-highest payroll in the MLB, and this is still with Fernando Tatis Jr. just earning less than $10 million. When it reaches 2025, Tatis Jr. will be paid an enormous amount already, but that will also be the season wherein Juan Soto will be an unrestricted free agent if he does not sign an extension with the Padres. If the organization is winning at a high level, having an expensive payroll is acceptable.

However, the 2023 Padres are in the midst of one of their most disappointing campaigns as they are 21 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. They are also 7.5 games behind the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks for the third NL Wild Card spot. San Diego had legitimate World Series aspirations heading into this year, but they will need to retool or recalibrate their roster.

It is far-fetched for San Diego to overtake any of the wildcard teams, so it is amenable to look ahead and anticipate some of the early free-agent targets for their franchise.

3. Julio Urias

The Dodgers have been in the hunt for Shohei Ohtani for over a year already, so they are likely to pursue him in free agency this spring. If they are successful in acquiring Ohtani, the Dodgers may have a difficult time paying both Ohtani and Julio Urias, so the Padres must pounce on this rare opportunity of chasing Urias.

The Padres may lose Blake Snell, Michael Wacha, and Seth Lugo in free agency, so it is imperative for the front office to add arms that will supplement Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove. With Ohtani out of the starting pitching market because of his UCL injury, Urias will likely command the most money among the pitchers, and San Diego has shown they are not afraid to pay superstars, especially in a position of dire need.

2. Jorge Soler

The designated hitter position has been a major point of weakness for San Diego as they have alternated a myriad of individuals at that position. For the Miami Marlins, they have found the perfect piece for that position in Jorge Soler. In 125 games, Soler has smashed 35 homers and contributed 71 RBI for the youthful Marlins squad.

With Soler's resurgence and arguably the second-best season of his career, it came at the perfect time as he is due for a new contract. The Marlins have not agreed on a contract extension with him, so Soler will be on high demand if he decides to opt out of his deal and enter unrestricted free agency. The free agent market lacks the power hitters like Soler, but San Diego must remain persistent in bolstering their lineup.

1. Will Smith

For the final piece of the puzzle in the Padres' 2024 free agent plans, Texas Rangers closer Will Smith is the best alternative option for San Diego if Josh Hader plans to walk in the offseason. Hader will be the most sought-after relief pitcher in the market, so the Padres may opt for someone in the landscape of Smith.

He is not having the best season with Texas, but Smith has a track record of flourishing with the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves. For a roster full of young individuals, San Diego needs a veteran voice in the clubhouse who can guide players, such as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto. The leadership and veteran presence seem to be lacking with the Padres, and Smith is a definite help to that facet.