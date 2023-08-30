The San Diego Padres' 2023 MLB season ride continues to be a miserable one. It certainly did not get any better for Juan Soto and company when they suffered yet another extra-inning defeat Tuesday at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals on the road, 6-5.

Losing in extra innings has been one of the most bitter narratives of the Padres' campaign. In fact, they are just such a loss away from tying a record that has stood in the big leagues for over five decades, per ESPN Stats & Info.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“The Padres are now 0-11 in extra-inning games this season. That is the 2nd-worst record in extra-innings in a single season in MLB history (1969 Expos, 0-12).

Making the loss to the Cardinals even more painful for San Diego is the fact that the Padres were ahead by two runs entering the bottom of the eighth inning, wherein St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras erased that lead and tied the game up with a clutch two-run home run. After a scoreless inning and a zero-run top of the 10th frame from the Padres, Cardinals pinch-hitter Tommy Edman called it a night for everyone when he singled in the winning run of the contest.

With their latest loss, the Padres dropped to 62-71 overall this season and 1-4 over their last five outings. If anything, even if they won all their last 11 games that went to extra innings, they still would be trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the National League West division. Then again, even winning just half of those 11 games would have put the Padres in a great position to win a Wild Card ticket to the playoffs.