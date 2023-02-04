Manny Machado is not only looking ahead to the much-anticipated 2023 regular season, but he also has an eye on his future with the San Diego Padres.

Machado has six years remaining on the 10-year, $300 million deal he signed off on in 2019, but he will have the opportunity to opt out of the contract after the 2023 campaign. If Machado decides to opt out of his multiyear deal, then he will hit free agency for the second time in his career later this year.

During the Padres’ FanFest event on Saturday, Machado was asked whether he would be open to holding extension talks with the team during the season. He noted that he will let his agent handle this matter.

“I think that’s on AJ (Preller), Peter (Seidler), and the organization,” Machado said. “I’ve expressed myself on where we stand.

“I think the main focus for me during the season is to go out there and play baseball, and ultimately, my focus is on trying to bring a championship to this team and to this city that’s been waiting for it for a long time. … For me, it is just going out there and playing baseball, and let AJ, Peter and my agent handle those things.”

Machado later added that he “for sure” is open to having such discussions with the Padres during the season.

From the Padres’ standpoint, they are hoping to see Machado remain with the team past the upcoming 2023 season. Padres general manager A.J. Preller said during a recent appearance on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney” podcast that he wants the six-time All-Star to stay put in San Diego for a “long time.”

“He’s coming off another MVP-type season, and we want him here with the Padres; we want him here a long time,” Preller said. “But he’s under contract, so it’s more Manny’s decision, honestly, with how this plays out with the opt-out at the end of the season.

“What we’ve tried to do is make it known that we value and appreciate him, and we’re going to listen to what he wants to say, and then we’re going to figure out what’s best for everyone moving forward.”

Machado is coming off of a potent 2022 season where he recorded 32 home runs and posted an OPS+ of 159.