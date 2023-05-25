Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Manny Machado is eligible to come off of the injured list for the San Diego Padres on Friday when they face the New York Yankees in the Bronx, but Bob Melvin said that it would be tough for him to play in New York this weekend, as he still deals with a fractured bone in his hand.

“I would not expect him in the lineup tomorrow,” Bob Melvin said, via Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan.

Manny Machado took ground balls and soft toss in recent days, but Melvin said Machado is more ready to play on defense than he is on offense. He also detailed how quick of a return the Padres could be comfortable with.

“It just depends on who it is and how comfortable we are with it,” Melvin said, via 97.3 The Fan. “With him it’s moved pretty quick in the past, but, at least as far as swinging the bat, I think that’s behind what he’s doing defensively right now.”

It has been a subpar start to the season for the Padres, who sit at 22-27 and are trying to avoid their sixth-straight series loss in the rubber matchup of a series with the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

The Padres trail the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants in the National League West, after coming into the season as favorites to win the division.

It does not get easier for the Padres, as they will be on the road against the Yankees, who have played great baseball in May.