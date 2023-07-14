The All-Star break is over, and the second half of the MLB season is underway. For teams such as the San Diego Padres, they need to try to make some moves in hopes of turning things around and earning a playoff spot. However, they aren't wasting any time and made one small trade with the MLB trade deadline still a few weeks away.

The Padres have acquired Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Ben Gamel in a trade, per the MLB transactions page.

There has been no word of what the Padres are sending back to the Rays, but Gamel slides in as a depth piece for the team that needs a bit of a jolt. Heading into Friday, the Padres sit at 43-47, good for 4th place in the National League West and 8.5 games out of first.

The Padres have also been in rumors involving Shohei Ohtani, and All-Star closer Josh Hader has even been mentioned as a trade piece if the team decides to sell at the deadline.

The addition of Ben Gamel comes after the Padres DFA'd Nelson Cruz, and outfield depth has been a need for San Diego. Gamel hasn't played a game this year for the Tampa Bay Rays, but he spent the previous two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the past two seasons, Gamel played in at least 111 games, sp the 31-year-old brings a lot of experience to the clubhouse in San Diego.

This is the first domino in a potential flurry of moves that the Padres could make, and after seeing what A.J. Preller has done over the years, don't be surprised if the roster looks a lot different come August 1.