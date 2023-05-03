Baseball is in a very strange spot right now. The new MLB rule changes that were implemented to speed up the pace of play and increase the amount of action have objectively been a success based on fan reaction. There are some players, however, who vehemently oppose them. This disconnect between athlete and fans is not something really seen in other sports. It has been made evident again following the strong words of San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell.

He seemed to criticize the amount of time afforded by the new pitch clock, but the 2018 American League Cy Young’s biggest gripe was the advantage for base-stealers.

“Stolen bases. It’s a joke,” Snell told ESPN in a player survey regarding the rule changes. “Can’t throw no one out. You have to be 1.2/1.3 [seconds] to the plate. If you pick twice, they’re getting crazy jumps and leads. Stolen bases are a joke. And the bases are closer. The game was made perfectly and they changed the game.”

A pitcher is allowed three pick-off attempts per an at-bat, but if they fail on their third throw over, the result will be a balk. The reluctance to take that risk has led to big leads and many successful stolen bags. A starting pitcher like Snell could justifiably feel helpless in certain situations on the mound. It is something the MLB will have to monitor and possibly tweak after this season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Padres left-hander did not speak for all baseball fans, however, especially regarding his point about the game being made “perfectly.” Many were begging for changes like these. Snell is locked in when he is dealing from the rubber and probably cannot detect much lag time. But what he deems as crucial preparation can be interpreted as wasted time by a viewer.

There may be no way to please everyone. Snell is doing his best to adapt, but cannot help but feel the league is being a bit extreme.

“I need to be better at pressing buttons [on the PitchCom device]. Sometimes you’re thinking about how to attack a hitter, then you need to hit the buttons,” Snell said. “I’d like to be able to say I’m pressing the wrong buttons. More time would help.”

Blake Snell and others will have to accept their new reality. For now at least.