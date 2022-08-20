The San Diego Padres unfortunately lost their game against the Washington Nationals on Friday night. Blake Snell made the start, and while he did fine, it was certainly far from the dominant pitcher we know. However, pitching a perfect game was far from Snell’s mind, as he had one of the wildest experiences of his life prior to that game.

After the game, Blake Snell revealed that he and his brother were involved in a car crash the night prior. Snell was pulled over by police authorities for a suspected driving infraction. As the Padres pitcher was stopped on the side of the road, a driver suddenly crashed into their rear-end, sending the car over 12 feet. In the words of Snell himself: (via MLB.com)

“I’m just happy I’m alive and was able to pitch… It was a long night,” Snell said. “Hard to go to sleep, thinking about what could’ve been.”

For what it’s worth, Snell knows that he definitely could’ve played better. The Padres pitcher allowed three runs during his start, which is a far cry from his usual dominance. He was often the best pitcher in the rotation for the team. Considering the circumstances, though, Snell believes he can bounce back.

“I know I could’ve been a lot better. But with everything that happened, yeah, I’ll get better in my next one.”