Bob Melvin drops truth bomb on pitching after wasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto’s efforts

The San Diego Padres got big games from their prized bats but proved to be not enough for them to overcome the even hotter offense of the Kansas City Royals in a 15-7 road loss on Sunday. Manny Machado and Juan Soto were in the zone in that game, as they combined for five runs. Unfortunately, the Padres’ pitching staff simply did not have it, particularly the pair of Sean Manaea and Josh Hader.

Padres manager Bob Melvin did not hide his true feelings about the loss and how the team squandered the offense of Manny Machado and company.

Via Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune:

“That’s frustrating,” manager Bob Melvin said. “That can’t happen. It seems like we take a couple steps forward and then certainly today took a step back. The offense was there again, we’re scoring some runs. We can’t give up that many runs and expect to win a game. You have to play clean. You’ve got to be able to take care of the baseball on the defensive end, and you certainly can’t run into outs or get picked off.”

Manny Machado homered in both the first and fifth inning.

Manaea allowed five runs to the Royals right in the very first inning, while Josh Hader surrendered six earned runs on five hits in just 1/3 inning of forgettable relief work. Hader has been a disaster since getting traded to San Diego by the Milwaukee Brewers. Manny Machado and the rest of the Padres could only hope that it will get better for the reliever from this point. After all, there seems to be no more bottom to hit for Hader, who entered the game with a 5.17 ERA this season, thus far.

Manny Machado and the Padres will look to recover Monday when they start a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. At 70-59, the Padres are clinging to the third and final wild-card spot in the National League.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers so far away atop the standings in the NL West division, it appears that the Padres’ only likely route to the 2022 MLB postseason would be via the wild card.