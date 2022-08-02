Bob Melvin’s hilarious Fernando Tatis Jr. admission after Padres slugger’s rehab home run

The San Diego Padres might not be catching the Los Angeles Dodgers in the race to the top of the National League West division, but they are still very much hopeful of getting into the 2022 MLB postseason via the wild-card route, and they have looked competitive for the most part of the year even though they have yet to see Fernando Tatis Jr. in action in the big leagues.

Tatis is currently still in the rehab phase of his recovery from a wrist injury he sustained in the offseason which required surgery back in March. Tatis is not ready yet to return to action with the Padres, but San Diego manager Bob Melvin couldn’t help but joke that he was on the verge of writing the slugger’s name on the lineup ahead of Monday’s home game against the visiting Colorado Rockies when he saw his player knock one out of the park against live pitching.

Via Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune:

“I was penciling him in my lineup for the night,” Melvin said with a laugh, “but I know that’s not the case. But it’s amazing to see him come out and he gets a hit in his first at-bat, hits a home run in his second at-bat. It gets you thinking a little bit.”

Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Padres back in June, which means he is eligible to come off that designation, but the Padres will want to play it safe with their star outfielder.