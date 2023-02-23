Just last week, Cole Hamels signed a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training with the San Diego Padres. After three years removed from an MLB mound, he now has the chance to potentially pitch for his hometown team, regardless of whatever that role may look like.

Hamels recently sat down with Kevin Acee of The San Diego Tribune and expressed how special it would be to take the hill for the Padres, a team he grew up watching before getting selected 17th overall in the 2002 draft.

“When you’re a kid, just to play Major League Baseball is something that’s incredible,” said Hamels.“And if you ever get that opportunity and then to play for your hometown — just fortunate enough to be able to do it as long as I have and to get this opportunity. I’m very real in knowing that I’ve had a great career and I’m just trying to hang on and make the best of it one last time, to have a final chapter in what I’m doing and the opportunity to do it in San Diego.”

There are no guarantees Cole Hamels even cracks the big league roster. After all, he hasn’t pitched more than seven innings since 2020 due to injuries. At 39 years old, this is truly the last kick at the can for the southpaw, who is a four-time All-Star and former World Series MVP.

While it feels unlikely he takes on any role other than relieving for the Padres, who knows what happens. After all, Hamels now appears to be healthy now and boasts a career ERA of 3.43. If he can get outs and be efficient, San Diego will find a place for him on their staff. In the process, it would be a storybook ending to a decorated career for the veteran.