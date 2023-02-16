The San Diego Padres have signed four-time All Star Cole Hamels to a $2 million contract. However, Padres’ fans aren’t guaranteed to see Hamels come Opening Day.

The Padres have agreed to a minor league deal with Hamels, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego-Union Tribune. Hamels will receive $2 million if he makes the major league roster. Acee pointed out that Hamels attended Rancho Bernando High School, which is in San Diego.

Cole Hamels has not pitched in the MLB since 2020, although he made just one appearance for the Braves that season. He signed a deal with the Dodgers in 2021 but didn’t make an appearance after dealing with arm pain.

Hamels is now recovered from his injuries and is prepared to start his comeback tour with the Padres. San Diego is hoping that Hamels is truly healthy and can replicate some of the success he experienced throughout his career.

Hamels has made 422 starts at the MLB level, holding a 163-122 record. He has a career 3.43 ERA and a 2,560/767 K/BB ratio. Alongside his four All Star appearances, Hamels was also the 2008 World Series MVP as his then Phillies defeated the Rays.

Now 39-years-old and coming off of numerous injuries, Hamels might not be the pitcher he once was. However, the Padres haven’t given up too much to acquire him. On a minor league deal, with just $2 million on the books if Hamels makes the team, San Diego signed the pitcher to a very team-friendly contract.

For the Padres, Hamels is a lottery ticket whose success only adds to their major league product. For Hamels, San Diego gives him an opportunity to revitalize his career and prove he still has some gas left in the tank.