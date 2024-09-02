The San Diego Padres enter Labor Day as the second National League Wild Card team but remain five games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West lead. The Padres have been one of the best teams in baseball since the MLB All-Star break, and the trade deadline acquisitions have paid dividends. Now, they are getting a big boost to the lineup as superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. is being activated from the injured list, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

‘Fernando Tatis Jr. is returning. The star right fielder will be activated from the injured list and in the lineup for Monday's series opener against the Detroit Tigers.'

Tatis last played on June 21 against the Milwaukee Brewers and has been out ever since due to a quad injury. Toward the end of August, manager Mike Shuildt gave a promising update on Tatis, saying, “He did some sprint work today, which is great — around 70%. Which is a clear sign of progression.”

Now, he is set to make his long-awaited return for San Diego.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is a big boost for the Padres

The Padres have been playing well since the All-Star break, and they have been doing so without Tatis the entire time. However, as of late, they have hit a bit of a skid.

Entering Monday's game against the Tigers, the Padres have lost three of the last five. Still, Tatis should provide a big boost to the lineup. On the season, he is hitting .279 with 14 home runs, 36 RBI, and 50 runs scored in 80 games.

In Tatis' absence, it has been a combination of Bryce Johnson and veteran David Peralta in right field.

The Padres begin a three-game series with the Tigers and then host the San Francisco Giants for three games before a five-game road trip.