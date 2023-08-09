Tuesday's historic game between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners featured a crime between two young stars of the league. During the fourth inning, Fernando Tatis Jr launched a rocket right to center field, where Julio Rodriguez was positioned. J-Rod went up for the ball as it sailed over the fence. Tatis thought he had the highlight, trotting the bases calmly. However, Rodriguez had quite the surprise for the Padres star when he came to third base.

Fernando Tatis Jr. started his home run trot. Julio Rodriguez makes no reaction, until he starts to smile, and show the Mariners crowd the ball. What a SHOW 😃 😂 pic.twitter.com/8hvdHw3MP7 — Seattle Mariners ON Tap (@MarinersONtap) August 9, 2023

Rodriguez made a whole show out of seemingly not catching the ball, only to surprise everyone by showing the ball snugly in his glove. Was Fernando Tatis Jr annoyed by this? Nope! In fact, the Padres star figured that J-Rod was messing with everyone, and that he came down with the ball, per Daniel Kramer.

“I knew he caught it. I know him very well. But, [shoot]. … I just knew he was going to try to do something like that, but I saw it go into his glove. Yeah, he got everybody.”

Tatis and Rodriguez are two of the hottest young stars in the league today. Rodriguez, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, has dazzled fans with his speed, power, and great fielding skills. Tatis was a similar story, mesmerizing Padres fans with his power in his first few years. Injuries and a PED suspension has derailed his trajectory a bit, but he's gotten himself back on track.

However, Fernando Tatis Jr and Julio Rodriguez find themselves in completely different scenarios. Rodriguez' Mariners are in the midst of a playoff push, hoping to make it in back-to-back years after breaking their curse last season. Meanwhile, Tatis' Padres are miles away from a Wild Card spot. They need a miracle in order to make it back to the dance after going all the way to the NLCS last season.