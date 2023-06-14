The San Diego Padres host the Cleveland Guardians for Game 2 of a 3-game set. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Padres prediction and pick.

The Guardians are (31-35) on the season which places them 2nd in the AL Central Division. The division is very poor, as the Minnesota Twins are just three games ahead for the lead. The good news for this team as they got Triston McKenzie back and the lineup has been healthy for most of the season. This team has a great offense and has a shot at turning things around at any point, however, they are facing one of the best pitching squads in baseball in a pitcher's park.

The Padres are (32-34) on the year after taking Game 1 of this series. Gary Sanchez has turned this offense around along with the help of Fernando Tatis Jr. Sanchez has six homers in 13 games with the team and if he continues to hit at this pace, then the Padres lineup got even scarier. The Padres have been mediocre all year long, and it's been because of the offense. The pitching is not the problem but the team has been inconsistent with scoring runs. If that changes, then the Padres won't be in 4th place in the NL West Division for long.

Here are the Guardians-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Padres Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-152)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Padres

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Pitching for the Guardians is Aaron Civale, who is off to a great start to the season. In just four starts, Civale has a 2.31 ERA and WHIP of 1.07. He missed two months with an injury but since returning, he's allowed just two runs in 10.2 innings. Both of those runs came in his last start to against the Boston Red Sox. He finished going 5.2 innings allowing four hits in the 10-3 win at home. Civale has yet to allow a run on the road in two starts this season.

The Guardians lineup has seven players who have at least 200 ABs on the season. As a whole, they have underperformed in terms of average. No one has an average higher than .286 which is Josh Naylor. Jose Ramirez is right behind him with a .282 average but outside of those two, everyone is having a hard time. Josh Bell and Steven Kwan hit the ball well in Game 1 of this series, so if that continues then there is a shot they bounce back. Naylor is 7th in the MLB in RBIs with 48.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Padres is right-hander Michael Wacha. Wacha is also off to a great start this season with a (6-2) record and 3.18 ERA. Wacha is among the top of the NL in WHIP as well at 1.09. His last start came at home against the Seattle Mariners where he allowed just two hits and walked just one. Wacha has 15 strikeouts in his last two starts combined and is fresh off winning NL Pitcher of the Month in the month of May. If he continues to deal for the Padres, then they will cover this spread.

Sanchez has provided a spark for the Friars who are in need of it. They have underperformed for a majority of the season but they are starting to figure things out. Tatis Jr. is batting .421 in his last seven games and Juan Soto has an OPS of .408 as he draws more walks than anyone in the game. Soto has been walked 57 times on the season which leads any hitter by eight (Kyle Schwarber). Austin Nola was pretty much a hole in the Padres lineup and Sanchez already has more homers in 13 games with the team than Nola has in his last two seasons.

If former All-Stars Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Jake Cronenworth can get back on track, then the Padres may have the deepest lineup in the game.

Final Guardians-Padres Prediction & Pick

This game has the makings of being close. Both starters are pitching well, I like the under at eight as the best pick on the board.

Final Guardians-Padres Prediction & Pick: Under 8 (-102)