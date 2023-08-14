Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres wore an ice pack on his left shoulder after Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he said there is nothing to worry about.

“Just overall soreness,” Fernando Tatis Jr. said, via Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “A lot of baseball. … I'm all good.”

Tatis has had shoulder problems in the past, and had labrum repair surgery last September. He slid head-first in the first inning on Sunday against the Diamondbacks and knelt at second base after the play, but said the wrap was not related to the slide.

“Just like my wind was a little bit out of me,” Tatis said, via Acee. “I slid pretty hard into the bag. But nothing to overwatch.”

Tatis emphasized that it was general soreness from the grind of the baseball season. Losing him would be a big blow for the Padres. Tatis has heated up as of late, and described his approach at the plate.

“I was just trying to be very picky with myself in this last series,” Tatis said, via Acee. “Just because the results … I was having – hitting the ball hard but still not having results. So just being very picky and just overseeing every single details. I feel that it helped a little bit.”

The Padres have a tall hill to climb to make the playoffs. They are currently 56-62 and 5.5 games out of a playoff spot in the national league, with several teams to jump. Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks does not help.