It's been a frustrating season for the San Diego Padres, and it seemed those frustrations got the best of Juan Soto recently. With the Padres trying to hang on in the National League wild card race, but struggling to do so, Soto called out San Diego for their lack of effort as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive down the stretch of the season.

It's not hard to see where Soto's frustration is coming from, as the Padres, who were supposed to be a top-tier World Series contender this season, have just a 56-60 record, and sit four games out of the final wild card spot in the NL. However, after San Diego's latest win, Soto took a step back from his criticisms, saying that he regretted making those comments and that he fully trusts his teammates.

Via Dennis Lin:

“Juan Soto said after tonight's win he regrets saying the Padres ‘gave up' Wednesday. ‘Just s—–y days. Really frustrating. I shouldn't have said anything like that. I trust in these guys. I think everybody's trying to do their best, try to go out there and win games.'”

Despite all that has gone wrong for San Diego this season, they still are just one winning streak away from making a real push for a wild card spot down the stretch of the season. But in order for them to do that, all the players have to be on the same page. After an encouraging victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Soto did his best to right his wrongs, and who knows, maybe this could be what the Padres need to spark a big playoff push.