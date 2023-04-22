The San Diego Padres have struggled offensively to begin the season. With the return of star Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres hope those struggles are coming to an end. In the short term, they’re here to say.

The Padres dropped Friday’s game to the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-0. It’s the third time the Friars have been shut out in their last six games. To further the misery, San Diego only recorded two hits in their latest loss.

After the game, Tatis seemed optimistic his team can turn things around on offense. “We’ll turn it around, and when we do, it’s going to be really special,” the Padres star said.

The players that will be most criticized for their starts are the team’s star hitters. Namely Juan Soto and Manny Machado. Soto is hitting just .176 while Machado maintains a more respectable .221 clip.

“These guys are guys that are established, guys who have track records,” Padres star Xander Bogaerts said last week. “If there is one thing I know about this game it is you believe in a guy’s track record. That goes a long way, man, I’m telling you.”

Right now, the Padres look on as their top hitters struggle. They have received just one hit from their top three batters in this series against the Diamondbacks. That hit came from Tatis on Friday.

There is plenty of time for San Diego to figure things out. The Padres face the Diamondbacks again on Saturday. The two teams close out the series on Sunday before San Diego begins a series with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.