Los Angeles Dodgers fans were a savage for this one. During Monday's series-opening game between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, LA fans tried to troll Padres infielder/outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. by throwing an inflatable pill bottle that had a “PED” sign at the field.

Another inflatable orange pill bottle that says "PED" was thrown from RF towards Fernando Tatis Jr. #Dodgers #Padres pic.twitter.com/jX5h8yPGdP — 🏆 2X WS Champ Cockenheimer™️🏆 (@astros_dude) September 12, 2023

The object was immediately removed from the field, and it's hard to ascertain from the video whether Tatis actually saw it. In any case, Tatis and the Padres had the last laugh in the game, as they defeated Los Angeles to the tune of an 11-8 score. Fernando Tatis Jr. finished the game going 1-for-5 with a run and two strikeouts.

It seems that fans from opposing teams haven't forgotten the 80-game suspension that Tatis Jr. got from Major League Baseball for violating its Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program in 2022 when he tested positive for Clostebol. Tatis apologized following the announcement of his suspension, but denied knowingly using PED, saying that he “inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol.”

Getting trolled over his PED suspension is something that likely is not new to Tatis, who must have heard something about it from fans from rival teams over and over before the Dodgers series. And it's unlikely that he's heard the last of it.

Tatis and the Padres have bigger problems, though. They are just still 68-77 and 20 games out of first place in the National League West division. They are also eight games behind the final Wild Card spot in the NL. Joining the 2023 MLB playoffs seems like a distant possibility now for the Padres, who are easily among the most disappointing teams in the 2023 campaign.