Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim addressed his second base-shortstop position switch with Xander Bogaerts ahead of spring training.

On Friday, it was revealed that Xander Bogaerts would be moving to second base in 2024, while Ha-Seong Kim will play shortstop. Kim addressed the position switch on Saturday, via 97.3 The Fan.

“I didn't really expect it at all, that news coming from Mr. Shildt yesterday,” Kim said via translator. “I think it's a really big motivation for me to play my original position at shortstop. I think I'll need to work harder to put in a better performance than I did in the previous seasons.”

Kim was also asked about Bogaerts' move to second base, per 97.3 The Fan as well.

“Xander was very nice about it. He was very open to the idea of moving to second base, so I'm really grateful for that as well. And I think to myself if I was in Xander's shoes would I have made the same choice? So I have really high praise for him.”

Bogaerts discussed the situation on Friday. He said the primary goal is to win a championship, so he will do whatever it takes for the team.

Bogaerts could instantly become one of the best second baseman in all of baseball. Meanwhile, it would not be surprising to see Kim take another step forward while playing his original position in 2024.

Padres: Ha-Seong Kim is a breakout candidate

Kim, 28, had his best big league season in 2023. He earned MVP consideration and ultimately finished 14th in voting. Kim also won a National League Gold Glove award.

Overall, Kim slashed .260/.351/.398/.749 at the plate. He added 17 home runs and 38 stolen bases. The Padres infielder unquestionably enjoyed a solid season.

However, can Ha-Seong Kim emerge as an All-Star in 2024?

He's going to provide impressive defense. Kim has experience at shortstop and obviously found success at the big league level while playing second base.

Perhaps Kim will feel more comfortable at the position, something that could impact his entire game. Kim has displayed signs of stardom at the plate, so he may be in line for an even better offensive performance in 2024.

If Kim can continue to get on base at a respectable rate and continue to steal bases at a high level, then he will earn All-Star consideration. The Padres should be excited about their double-play duo, even with this new position switch.