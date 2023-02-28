The San Diego Padres’ 2023 outlook is hopeful following their strong offseason. However, the ball club was recently dealt a brutal injury update, as it was revealed SP Joe Musgrove fractured his toe in a weight room incident, per The Athletic’s Dennis Lin.

There is no official timetable yet. Toe fractures typically require 4-7 weeks of recovery, but every situation is different. The Padres are certainly hopeful that Joe Musgrove can return sooner rather than later. This injury puts his Opening Day status in jeopardy, but again, there is no official timetable at the moment.

The Padres enjoyed a headline-stealing offseason, signing impactful hitters such as Xander Bogaerts and Nelson Cruz. The Padres also added plenty of pitching depth and extended ace Yu Darvish. Their pitching has had question marks in the past, but it is clear they are looking to make their pitching staff a strength.

Darvish may be listed as the ace, but Musgrove is right behind him. The right-hander pitched to the tune of a 2.93 ERA in 2022 to go along with 184 strikeouts. Joe Musgrove stepped up in big moments as well and gave San Diego opportunities to win when it mattered. He’s a key part of the rotation without question.

Musgrove previously inked an extension of his own. The Padres have enough pitching depth to fill his spot in the rotation, but replacing his production will prove to be difficult.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Joe Musgrove’s injury as they are made available by the Padres.