Juan Soto made a bold San Diego Padres declaration. Soto, who was a member of the 2019 World Series winning Washington Nationals, called the 2023 Padres the most “talented” team he’s been apart of, per MLB Network.

“I mean, it’s going to be fun,” Soto said. “We couldn’t wait to see (Fernando) Tatis (Jr.) coming back and show what he got. It’s just amazing. Having Xander (Bogaerts) too… just incredible team. I’ve never been on a team this talented. I think it’s going to be great.”

The Padres unquestionably feature a loaded lineup. Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Fernando Tatis Jr. are set to lead the charge. San Diego has Bogaerts and Tatis Jr. signed for the long-term future. They also recently agreed to an 11-year, $360 million extension with Manny Machado. Previous rumors have suggested that the Padres will attempt to lock Juan Soto up to a long-term deal as well.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Padres have their sights set on winning the World Series in 2023. In 2022, they finally took down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs. The Dodgers had previously dominated the Padres on a consistent basis. Defeating LA was the highlight of their 2022 campaign. But in 2023, anything less than a Fall Classic appearance will be considered a failure as a result of their all-around talented roster.

Juan Soto endured a down year for his standards in 2022. The outfielder, who was acquired from the Nationals ahead of last year’s trade deadline, will aim to rebound this season while leading San Diego to a deep playoff run.