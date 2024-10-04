The San Diego Padres’ right-hander Joe Musgrove will miss the NLDS (National League Division Series) against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to an injury that will require Tommy John surgery, according to a Friday announcement by Padres General Manager A.J. Preller. The developing news not only ends Musgrove’s season but also likely sidelines him for the entirety of 2025, as recovery from Tommy John surgery typically takes about 14 months.

The announcement followed Musgrove’s early exit from the Padres’ Wild Card Series win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, where he complained of elbow tightness. Initially, Padres manager Mike Shildt had declined to speculate on Musgrove’s availability beyond the NLDS, but it became clear that the issue was more severe after further evaluation.

“I’m frustrated, I don’t know what the future looks like for me right now,” Musgrove told MLB.com after the injury was confirmed. “But I know I’m going to give it every chance I have, and I’ll do whatever I’ve got to do to get back in there at some point.”

Joe Musgrove likely to miss 2025 season

Musgrove, 31, had been plagued by multiple injury setbacks throughout the 2024 season, all involving his right elbow. When healthy, he made 19 starts, posting a 3.88 ERA and a strong 4.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He was worth an estimated 1.7 Wins Above Replacement (WAR), a key metric that highlights his value to the team during a turbulent year. His absence leaves a significant gap in San Diego’s starting rotation as they face their divisional rival in the playoffs.

The Padres will now have to adjust their postseason pitching plans without one of their top starters. With Musgrove out, the rotation is expected to feature a combination of Michael King, Dylan Cease, and veteran Yu Darvish. The team also has options for the fourth spot in the rotation, with either Martín Pérez or Matt Waldron potentially stepping in to fill the void.

This will be the third postseason matchup between the Padres and Dodgers, adding another chapter to the teams’ growing playoff rivalry. The winner of the series will advance to the NLCS (National League Championship Series) to face either the Philadelphia Phillies or the New York Mets.

Losing Musgrove is a tough blow for the Padres at such a critical moment in their playoff journey, and his absence will be felt not just this fall but likely throughout the entirety of next season as well. For now, San Diego will have to rely on their remaining arms to push through against a formidable Dodgers lineup.