Joe Musgrove last pitched for the San Diego Padres in late May. The 2022 All-Star is trying to get back in action to help San Diego return to the postseason.

Musgrove is dealing with a right elbow injury but has been able to throw multiple times now. After being on the injured list multiple times — which he admitted has taken its toll — it’s good news that the 31-year-old is able to stay active while he recovers.

The Padres' injury updates on MLB.com provide the following update on Java Joe: “Musgrove threw his second bullpen session on July 20, incorporating breaking pitches for the first time. It came three days after his first bullpen session — and he has reported feeling no issues with his ailing elbow. Musgrove joined the team on its three-city road trip, with the plan to continue throwing bullpen sessions, increasing in intensity. He has been playing catch since late June, but he was shut down for about a month after landing on the IL. It marked Musgrove's second stint on the IL this season with the same issue. A subsequent MRI revealed a bone spur that Musgrove said has been causing the inflammation and discomfort. He received a PRP injection in addition to a prior cortisone shot.”

Joe Musgrove working his way back amid Padres playoff push

Musgrove is targeting a return sometime around late August. He said that hitting the injured list isn’t fun but allowed him to be available for a huge part of San Diego's season, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.

“Obviously I never want to be on the IL,” Musgrove said, via MLB.com. “You always try to manage it. But the decision to go on the IL was ultimately looking at where I could be the most impactful this season. And that’s down the stretch.”

The Padres, at 52-50, are trying to secure a spot in the National League’s Wild Card spots. The trio of Dylan Cease, Michael King and Matt Waldron have held it down for the rotation with Musgrove and Yu Darvish both not having pitched since May. Darvish has dealt with a hamstring injury. Fernando Tatis Jr. also seems to be making progress in his injury rehab.

Joe Musgrove wasn’t in his usually elite form through his first 10 starts of this season, posting a 5.66 ERA across 49.1 innings. Still, he's a very talented starting pitcher and can help San Diego form a deep, consistent rotation for the home stretch of the season. The Padres are surely going to make some trades but they may not have to add any more starting pitching with two high-quality starters coming back.