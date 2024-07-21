The San Diego Padres are looking to make some moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The team is rumored though to hold on to one star prospect, in the midst of trade talks. The Padres say catcher Ethan Salas is untouchable, per USA Today.

Salas has yet to play a game with the Padres, but has done well in the minor-league system. The catcher is playing for the Fort Wayne TinCaps, and hitting .195 on the year. While that's not setting the world on fire with his bat, the catcher has 10 career homers in the farm system. He is a career .221 hitter for San Diego's minor league clubs.

Salas is considered one of the best defensive catchers in all of MLB's farm systems. The young prospect was selected to the MLB All-Star Futures Game this season, due to his play.

“What's unique about Ethan is he's able to impact the game in so many ways,” TinCaps manager Mike Daly said in May, per the Journal-Gazette. “From the bat aspect, his swing is much more connected, he's really focused on hitting hard line drives, he's using the whole field. … He's really talented, he has a really good approach, he's been consistent with his work.”

The Padres are looking to develop young talent. The club is searching for stars after losing Juan Soto last year to the New York Yankees. San Diego is 51-50 on the season, as of Sunday.

Padres trying to find success

San Diego is staying afloat in the National League West this season, despite some big changes in their lineup. The heart of the offense the last few years has been Juan Soto, but he's lighting the world on fire now for the New York Yankees. Despite playing in a small-market city with a smaller payroll, the Padres are above .500 on the year heading into Sunday.

San Diego is in the midst of a skid. The team has lost seven of their last 10 games. While it is uncertain when Salas will get his chance with the big team, it will certainly happen at some point. The Padres are rumored to be aggressively looking for help, per USA Today.

The club is in action on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:40 Eastern. San Diego needs to put some wins together in order to remain competitive in the National League for a Wild Card spot. The team is eight games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division, but one game out of second place.