San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller has resolved multiple team dilemmas over the past months. Preller reached agreements on extension deals with the likes of Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth.

Preller will soon have to come to a resolution on another notable dilemma regarding the future of Josh Hader on the team.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, it is “believed” that Hader is open to talks with the Padres regarding a possible extension deal.

Hader, who signed a one-year, $14.1 million contract with the Padres in January to avoid arbitration, is set to hit free agency after the ongoing 2023 season.

Hader joined the Padres ahead of last season’s MLB trade deadline after the Milwaukee Brewers shipped him off to San Diego in a five-player deal. The veteran closer had his fair share of struggles during the latter half of the 2022 regular season with the Padres, posting a 7.31 ERA in 19.0 innings pitched. He reverted to All-Star form during the Padres’ postseason run, as he did not allow a single earned run in five such appearances.

Hader has opened up the 2023 campaign on a promising note, logging a 1.50 ERA in 6.0 innings pitched.

Hader could soon be in line for the first major payday of his career, especially as Spotrac projects a $14.5 million average annual salary deal for the four-time All-Star.