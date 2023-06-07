Juan Soto was so good during Wednesday night's 10-3 home win over the Seattle Mariners that he barged into Mickey Mantle territory.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Juan Soto went 5-5 in the Padres' win over the Mariners today. It is the 69th time he has reached base safely 4 or more times in a game. That's tied with Mickey Mantle for 2nd-most such games before turning 25 years old since 1900, trailing only Ted Williams (81).

The Padres outfielder put on a hitting clinic versus the Mariners, who simply were unfortunate enough to face Juan Soto on a day when he had his potential at the plate on full display. Not only did Soto reach the base five times every time he appeared at the plate, but he also drove four runs.

Soto is arguably the toughest out in baseball today. He consistently ranks among the top players in the big leagues in terms of on-base percentage and walks.

From the 2020 MLB season up until prior to the Padres' meeting with the Mariners tonight, Juan Soto led the entire MLB with a 21.2 percent walk rate and also paced everyone with a .436 OBP. After the Padres beat Seattle, Soto now has a league-leading 56 walks this season and a .422 OBP, which is third-best overall — only Luis Arraez (.450) and LaMonte Wade (.429) are better in that area than the Dominican star.

Hopefully for Soto and the Padres, he will continue to be hot when they travel this week to Mile High City for a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies that kicks off on Friday.