The Seattle Mariners took game one of the series over the San Diego Padres. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Padres prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Mariners broke a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory last night. Pitching was key in last night's game and was nice to see for the Mariners. The Mariners had given up 50 runs in the prior six games before this one. The result was a 1-5 record in those games. Julio Rodriguez hit his 11th home run of the season in the win as well, which helped secure the victory.

For the Padres they continue their pattern of win one – lose one. Over the last nine games, they have alternated losing and winning in each of them. It coincides with how the offense is performing. In the five losses in this alternating pattern, they have scored 11 runs. Seven of those came in one game. In the four victories, they have scored 30 runs.

Here are the Mariners-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Padres Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+168)

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-205)

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Padres

TV: RSNW/SDPA

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have struggled often this year on offense. They are 26th in the league in batting average, 26th in slugging percentage, and 23rd in on-base percentage. Still, they have managed to get to a tie for 18th in runs scored this year. One of the major things that helped the Mariners last night was plate discipline, as noted by their manager. They were able to work deep into count and see a lot of pitches to make sure they capitalized on their opportunities. That is something the Mariners have done well this year. They are tied for 12th in the league in batting average when runners are in scoring position. Even more impressive is they are sixth in the league in OBP in RISP situations. Their patience at the plate in the clutch moments has been fantastic this year.

One of the leaders in that regard has been Eugenio Suarez. Suarez is batting .364 with runners in scoring position with a .507 on-base percentage. While Suarez is driving in runs, 20 of them since the start of May, he is not batting well overall. He is batting just .183 since the start of May, and struggling to get on base consistently. While Suarez is struggling to get hits, Ty France is not. He has seven hits in just his last three games and is hitting .412 so far in June. He is hitting .295 since the start of May and hoping to keep the hot bat going.

The Mariners will be sending George Kirby to the mound in this game. He is 5-4 on the season with a 3.04 ERA and a fairly impressive 1.01 WHIP. The last time out was a wonderful rebound from his worst start of the year. On May 26th Kirby went just 4.1 innings while giving up seven runs and four home runs to the Pirates. He came back with eight innings of three-hit baseball, which yielded zero runs to the New York Yankees. It was the second time this season that Kirby had gone seven or more innings without giving up a run.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres struggling offensive season is continuing. They are last in the majors in batting average, while sitting 22nd in on-base percentage, 24th in runs scored, and 25th in slugging percentage. All is not bad though. Gary Sanchez has been great since joining the team. In eight games he is hitting .292 with three home runs and five RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is also starting to heat up. He is hitting .330 in the last week with four doubles, two home runs, and nine RBIs. June is off to a great start overall for him, as he has hits in five of six games, with three multihit games. While June has been kind to Tatis, it has not been kind to Juan Soto. Soto has just one RBI so far this month, with just two hits in twenty at-bats. Getting both of these guys going at the same time has not happened this year. That is something that is going to have to happen for the Padres if they want to get into the playoffs.

The Padres will send out Michael Wacha to toe the rubber in this match. He is 5-2 this year with a 3.48 ERA. In May, Wacha was invincible. He went 32 innings over five starts and gave up just three runs. Two of them came in his last start of the month against the Yankees. Last time out, it was another fair outing. Wacha went 4.2 innings giving up two runs against the Cubs. His pitch count was one of the highest of the year at 102 pitched in that time though, which led to him being pulled.

Final Mariners-Padres Prediction & Pick

This could be a solid pitching match-up today. Wacha and Kirby both go into the game with similar numbers and have had a similar season. The issue for Wacha has been pitch count. He has had his pitch count driven up multiple times this year and when that has happened he has given up runs. The Mariners are good at that, and take the win today.

Final Mariners-Padres Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+168)