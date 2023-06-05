It's Monday 6/5 and we have a great slate of baseball starting at 4:05 P.M. ET in Boston as the Boston Red Sox play host to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays and are looking to split their four-game series. There is a chock-full of great value on today's prop bets so let's take a look at our MLB prop bets odds series this Monday, June 5th.

MLB Prop Bets Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Prop Bets Odds

Aaron Nola Over 7.5 Strikeouts: +116

Juan Soto to Record 2+ Total Bases: +105

Braxton Garrett Over 5.5 Strikeouts: +100

Bo Bichette to Record 2+ Hits: +25

Shane McClanahan Over 5.5 Strikeouts: -126

Aaron Nola Over 7.5 Strikeouts

Aaron Nola takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies who have been quite a disappointment this season after making the World Series just one year ago. Nola certainly isn't the pitcher he was last year but he still has electric stuff and has a good matchup today against the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers only possess three left-handed batters to oppose Aaron Nola and they have been dreadful against right-handed pitching. They are hitting just .223 with a .307 OBP, .388 SLG, and have a strikeout rate of 27%. This should be a bounce-back home game for Nola as he mows down some Detroit Tigers batters.

Juan Soto to Record 2+ Total Bases

Juan Soto may be in a bit of a hitting slump during this series against the Chicago Cubs but I expect that to change today. He gets to take on Kyle Hendricks who he has good numbers against in limited action. He is hitting .400 (4-10) with 1 double, and 1 walk against Hendricks in his career.

This will be Hendricks' first away game of the season as he travels out west to take on the Padres. He has struggled mightily against lefties for the majority of his career and it has been no different this year giving up .364 in just his two games off the disabled list. His earned runs may be low but he is having trouble keeping batters off the basepaths as he has put 8 runners on base in each of his two games this season. Soto will have ample opportunities to get 2+ total bases in this matchup today.

Braxton Garrett Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Braxton Garrett had a rough start to the season this year but has since looked very much like the top prospect most believed he was when the Marlins drafted him. He has surpassed this 5.5 total in four of his last five games and now he gets to take on a Kansas City Royals lineup that hasn't been much of a threat to opposing left-handed pitchers. With Garrett's swinging strike rate of 12.5% and the Royals striking at a 25% clip against left-handed pitchers this prop has a ton of value.

Bo Bichette to Record 2+ Hits

Bo Bichette is coming off a rare 0-5 with 3 strikeout performance in his last outing in New York but he heads back home to Toronto to take on the visiting Houston Astros. Bichette prior to yesterday's performance, Bichette had back-to-back games with two hits. He is one of the best contact hitters in the entire major leagues batting .329 with .365 OBP, .519 SLG, and .883 OPS. It's going to be exceptionally hard for pitcher Brandon Bielak to get out Bo Bichette, especially when he has reverse splits giving up .286 with 4 doubles, and 5 home runs to right-handed bats this season.

Shane McClanahan Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Shane McClanahan is one of the premier pitchers in baseball and is hoping for a CY Young Award by season's end. He has been mowing down opposing batters and has hit over this 5.5 mark in all but two games this season. This is a very surprisingly low-priced strikeout total that I fully expect to hit. The last time McClanahan pitched against the Red Sox he ended with striking out nine batters while giving up only two hits and one run across five innings pitched.