San Diego Padres star outfielder Juan Soto gave an update on his calf ahead of participating in the World Baseball Classic with Team Dominican Republic, and his plans remain the same, according to Marino Pepen.

“My calf is feeling 100% and the plan remains for me to leave for the World Baseball Classic later this week,” Juan Soto said, via Pepen.

Soto has dealt with lingering tightness in his left calf that has delayed his arrival to meeting with Team Dominican Republic. It was previously reported that Juan Soto was still expected to participate in the World Baseball Classic, but his own words confirm that. He will join the star-studded roster that is viewed by many as the favorite to win the tournament.

He will join his teammate Manny Machado and other stars like Rafael Devers, Julio Rodriguez and Sandy Alcantara.

Team Dominican Republic is in Pool D along with Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Israel and Nicaragua. The group will play at LoanDepot Park, the same site for the championship game.

Other quality players on their roster as well, like Wander Franco, Teoscar Hernandez and Eloy Gimenez are also on Team Dominican Republic.

Team Dominican Republic will play its first game in the World Baseball Classic on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. ET against team Venezuela.

Players like Manny Machado, Rafael Devers, Julio Rodriguez and Sandy Alcantara make the Dominican Republic a top contender in the World Baseball Classic. Despite that, the team can breathe a sigh of relief with this latest news regarding Juan Soto.