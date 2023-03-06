San Diego Padres’ star Juan Soto isn’t headed to the World Baseball Classic yet. The other Padres players on the Dominican Republic team recently left for Florida, but Soto is remaining in Padres’ camp to receive treatment for his calf injury, per Kevin Acee. However, Soto is still expected to participate in the WBC, which is crucial since the Dominican team already lost Vladimir Guerrero Jr. due to injury.

Soto has performed well in Spring Training when on the field, but the calf ailment has forced him to miss some time as well. The injury doesn’t seem to be serious, however, it’s something worth keeping tabs on moving forward. The reality of the situation is that San Diego wouldn’t allow Juan Soto to play in the WBC if the injury was a major issue.

Team Dominican Republic is arguably the biggest threat to the US ball club. They feature no shortage of talent and will have a strong chance of reaching the championship. Their pitching depth is impressive and the lineup has plenty of star power. It goes without saying, but the absence of Guerrero Jr. is far from ideal. Losing Juan Soto would have made things even more problematic.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For now, barring a setback, Soto is still expected to play for the Dominican team. But there’s still a minor chance that the Padres decide to rule Soto out for the tournament if the injury doesn’t progress over the next few days.

We will continue to monitor Juan Soto’s status ahead of the World Baseball Classic.