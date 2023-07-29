The San Diego Padres enter the MLB trade deadline in a bit of a peculiar spot. If they decide to sell, Juan Soto is one name who has popped up in trade rumors. But before the Padres make any trade decision on Soto, San Diego received a crucial injury update.

Soto underwent an MRI for his finger injury, which the Padres are still awaiting results for. Still, Soto was active and batting third for the Padres in their Friday matchup against the Texas Rangers, via Dennis Lin of The Athletic. While the results aren't officially back, Soto being in the lineup means he isn't dealing with a long-term injury.

Which would be great for San Diego if they weren't so down in the standings. At 49-54, the Padres are just clinging on to a playoff spot. With Soto set to be a free agent in 2025, the Friars could look to cut their losses and look to recoup some prospect capital.

Despite his looming free agency, Soto will still fetch a pretty penny on the trade market. An extra year of control will boost his value. He is still one of the best hitters in the league and is hitting .262 with 20 home runs and 62 RBI. He has more walks (95) than strikeouts (89).

But that might be precisely why San Diego keeps him. It wasn't long ago that the Padres were competing for a National League pennant. Maybe they could still reach the playoffs this year, but they could run it back with Soto next year. With a retooled squad, perhaps a playoff push convinces Soto to stay.

For now, Juan Soto appears to be past his worrisome finger injury. Whether he is playing for the Padres after the trade deadline is still yet to be seen.