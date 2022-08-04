Juan Soto wasn’t only debutante as Padres get grand slam from new addition’s 1st AB

It’s not a good time to be a pitcher against the San Diego Padres right now. Chad Kuhl is feeling the heat right away of the new-look Padres offense, which now features former Washington Nationals hitters Juan Soto and Josh Bell. They also added a huge name to their roster ahead of Tuesday’s 2022 MLB trade deadline by acquiring the bat of Brandon Drury of the Cincinnati Reds, and he did not waste much time before exploding at the plate for his first Padres highlight.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Brandon Drury smacked out of the park for a grand slam right in his first at-bat in Padres uniform. San Diego home fans went absolutely nuts after that huge dinger from Drury that also drove Juan Soto to his first run in Padres threads.

A GRAND SLAM DIEGO WELCOME FOR BRANDON DRURY 💥pic.twitter.com/a34TVE54gi — PadresNationCP (@PadresNation_CP) August 4, 2022

Drury was traded by the Reds to the Padres for shortstop Victor Acosta in hopes of capitalizing on the veteran’s power for the rest of the 2022 MLB season, and boy is San Diego not feeling like geniuses after that bomb from the 29-year-old infielder/outfielder. (Drury will be a free agent by the end of the campaign.)

The San Diego Padres now boast of a roster that has Machado, Soto, Bell, and Drury, who can really make huge things happen at the plate. That’s not to mention star Fernando Tatis Jr. who is working his way back from injury.

Brandon Drury entered the game batting .274 on the season while also brandishing a .855 OPS and 20 home runs plus 59 RBIs.

San Diego, which is on a four-game win streak, is still chasing the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the National League West division, and while the Dodgers still look un-catchable at the moment, the Padres are currently holding the second wild-card ticket in the NL.