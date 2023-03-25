Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

San Diego Padres’ stars Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts are both dealing with injuries ahead of Opening Day. Fortunately for San Diego, both players are reportedly working towards returning before the start of the season, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The Padres are hopeful that Soto, who’s dealing with an oblique ailment, can play in the final game of Cactus League action on Monday. Bogaerts’ exact date for his return wasn’t specified, but he’s hoping to return soon from his wrist injury.

The Padres have lofty expectations for the 2023 campaign. Soto, Bogaerts, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr. are expected to lead an extremely potent lineup. Three of those four players are under contract for years to come as well.

Machado recently signed a long-term extension with the ball club. Bogaerts was signed to an 11-year deal during the offseason. And Tatis Jr. previously inked a long-term extension with the Padres. Soto is the only player who’s future is still up in the air. There have been whispers about a potential contract extension, but nothing has come to fruition as of this story’s publication.

These four players are capable of taking the Padres a long way without question. The Los Angeles Dodgers still pose a threat in the National League West though. And even if San Diego gets by LA, they will have to deal with talented teams in the playoffs such as the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, and Atlanta Braves.

Nevertheless, the Padres have plenty of confidence heading into the year. We will continue to monitor and provide injury updates on Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts as they are made available.