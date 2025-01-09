The San Diego Padres have avoided arbitration with three-time batting champion Luis Arraez, agreeing to a one-year, $14 million contract for the 2025 season. Arraez’s $14 million salary is a significant raise from the $10.6 million he earned in 2024.

“Luis Arraez and the Padres have settled on a $14 million deal for 2025, per source, avoiding arbitration.” via MLB insider Mark Feinsand on X, formerly Twitter.

However, the Padres will be looking for the infielder to bounce back after a slightly underwhelming season by his standards. Arraez hit .314 across 150 games between Miami and San Diego in 2024, marking his third consecutive batting title and becoming the first player to win three straight titles with three different teams. Despite the impressive batting average, his OPS dropped to .739, and his defensive metrics were notably weaker, leading to speculation about his long-term fit with the Padres.

San Diego acquired Arraez in May from the Miami Marlins, where he had batted .354 in 2023. While his hitting prowess remained evident, the Padres often utilized him as a designated hitter due to his defensive struggles. With a payroll projected to exceed last year’s by $39 million, per reports, Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller has been open about trimming costs.

This financial pressure has fueled trade rumors involving Arraez, particularly linking him to the New York Yankees. However, the depth of New York’s interest remains unclear. ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted the Yankees had “continued to discuss” Arraez with the Padres, but other sources, including SNY’s Andy Martino, reported that New York’s interest was brief and hasn’t progressed.

Despite these rumors, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale recently stated that the Padres “plan to keep” Arraez, signaling they may value his upside more than what trade discussions have offered. Indeed, if Arraez can rediscover his 2022-2023 form, where he posted a .316 and .354 average respectively, his $14 million salary for 2025 would represent solid value for a player with elite contact skills.

For now, Arraez remains a key piece of a Padres roster grappling with financial constraints and big contracts for stars like Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Xander Bogaerts. Whether he stays in San Diego or becomes part of a cost-cutting move, Arraez’s performance will likely be pivotal to the Padres’ success in 2025.

The spotlight now shifts to Spring Training, where the Padres hope to see their All-Star infielder refine his form and contribute both at the plate and in the field.