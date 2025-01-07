The New York Yankees still need help in the infield, but just as rumors heated up that the team was looking to trade for Luis Arraez, one MLB insider poured cold water on the idea.

“Hearing at least for now Luis Arraez is not seen as a fit for Yankees,” the New York Post's Jon Heyman posted on Monday night via X.

Arraez, who spent most of 2024 with the San Diego Padres, would be the Yankees' next leadoff hitter and second baseman if the team could swing a trade for him. He would fill the role on both offense and defense that Gleyber Torres, now with the Detroit Tigers, played in New York last year.

Torres turned his season around when manager Aaron Boone slid him up to the leadoff spot and he became an on-base machine during the Yankees' run to the World Series. Arraez has won the last three batting titles, one in the American League and two in the National League, and is coming off of consecutive 200-hit seasons.

But while the Yankees desperately need to upgrade their defense, Arraez does not present a step up, even from Torres, who drew Yankees' fans ire with his frequent miscues at second base.

DJ LeMahieu may need to play a major role for the 2025 Yankees

If Heyman is right and Arraez is “not a fit,” then that leaves the Yankees with few other options — especially with Gavin Lux headed to the Cincinnati Reds.

Boone spoke highly of the oft-injured and aging DJ LeMahieu in a story with MLB.com on Monday, and if the Yankees can't pivot to another, more reliable infielder, the veteran may get the Opening Day nod.

“He got a lot healthier by the end of the season. He was working, so I’m still not going to be surprised if DJ hits on some level for us,” Boone said. “Again, it comes down to health. It comes down to, can he maintain that health to allow him to put out his at-bat, his approach, his swing?”

LeMahieu hit only .204 in 201 at bats in 2024 for the Yankees, accumulating a -1.6 bWAR and compiling a 51 OPS+.

“I feel really good about where he was at the very end of the season physically,” Boone added. “Now, can he maintain that and improve upon that in the winter and really put himself in the mix heading into Spring Training? I would never cross off a player of his caliber, even though it’s been obviously a tough couple of years.”