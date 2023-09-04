Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres are mathematically still not eliminated from playoff contention in the National League. But it's going to take something short of divine intervention for them to make it beyond the regular season. Nevertheless, Machado is keeping the hope alive, voicing out his optimism that San Diego can still turn things around, especially after they just swept the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park with a 4-0 win on Sunday.

“There’s always time until we’re out,” Machado after the Padres' three-game domination of the Giants, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “We’re waiting for that miracle, and the only people that can handle that is us. We can make it happen. We just gotta believe in it and believe in each other.”

The Padres entered Sunday with a zero percent chance of winning the NL West, per FanGraphs, though, that is hardly a surprise, considering that the Los Angeles Dodgers are running away with the division title.

Even after their sweep of the Giants, the Padres are still 20 games behind Mookie Betts and company. However, the Wild Card dream is still there for San Diego, which hit two birds with a stone with their success against the Giants. San Francisco is among the major players in contention for a Wild Card spot in the NL, so not only did the Padres score much-needed victories over their NL West divisional rivals, but they also made the Giants' path to the Wild Card spot harder.

The 65-73 Padres are now 5.5 games outside of the NL Wild Card picture and will next take on the Philadelphia Phillies for a three-games series at home that starts Monday.