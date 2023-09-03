The San Francisco Giants are looking to split the series as they are visiting the San Diego Padres Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Giants-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Giants lost on Friday and Saturday, and this is important as they are now tied for the third and final wild card spot. The Giants are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds. The Miami Marlins are trailing by just one game, so the Giants have a lot of competitiion for that last spot. These games are all becoming must-win games as we hit the final few weeks of the season.

The Padres have been out of playoff contention pretty much all season. Strangely enough, though, the Padres have positive run differential. Their lineup can be dangerous if they click, but that is a big if. The Padres pitch the ball much better than they hit it. San Diego is 6.5 games back of a playoff spot, so making the playoffs is not impossible for them. However, if they want to make up that ground, they will need to win a good majority of the next games, and they know that. San Diego can make a lot of ground and carry a lot momentum into the rest of the season with a win in this one.

Alex Cobb will start against Seth Lugo in the series finale.

Here are the Giants-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Padres Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-188)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-112)

Over: 7.5 (-108)

Under: 7.5 (-112)

How To Watch Giants vs. Padres

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Cobb has been a great rotation piece for the Giants this season. He has two complete games, and is coming off of one against the Reds. He did not have the best month of August, but his last two starts have been very good. In those starts, Cobb has 14 innings pitched, six hits allowed, three earned runs allowed, and 12 strikeouts to just one walk. Those are two very good starts, and there is no reason Cobb should not continue that streak and help the Giants cover the spread.

Cobb has already faced the Padres. He went five innings, allowed seven hits, three runs, and struck out seven batters in that game. That is not a great start, but it is enough to get the job done. Another start like that should be good enough to help the Giants cover the spread.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres are handing the ball to Seth Lugo, and he has been pretty good this season. He already has a start agains the Giants this season, as well. In that start, Lugo threw five innings, allowed just three hits, one run, and struck out five. He only threw 66 pitches in that game, as well, so he could have gone a lot longer. Nonetheless, Lugo has already had success against the Giants this season. If he can have that same type of start, and maybe go a little bit deeper into the game, the Padres will cover the spread.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick

This game should be close. Both pitchers are capable of having great outings, and there is a chance for both to do so in this game. The Giants are the underdogs, and I do not see them losing this series. I will take the Giants to cover the spread, and possibly even win the game.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick: Giants +1.5 (-188), Over 7.5 (-108)