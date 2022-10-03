Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth sound off on Padres returning to playoffs

For the first time since 2006 (including only full seasons), the San Diego Padres are going to be in the playoffs. Despite Fernando Tatis Jr.’s suspension and a less-than-deal start to Juan Soto’s Padres tenure, Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth and company will continue playing in October.

The Padres lost on Sunday to the Chicago White Sox but clinched a postseason berth thanks to a Milwaukee Brewers loss. They still got their celebration on afterward at Petco Park.

Padres Juan Soto and crew celebrate their postseason clinch. pic.twitter.com/N1Vw4d8wow — K.C. Alfred (@KCAlfredPhoto) October 3, 2022

According to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, the Padres are thrilled to be back in the postseason, even if their shot at winning a title is not great. “We’ve got 14 games to win to bring a championship,” Machado said. “That’s all that matters.”

“It hasn’t been the easiest season,” Cronenworth said, via MLB.com. “But the way the group has come together, to fight through the ups and downs, to maintain what we’ve been doing all year and get to the point we are now, it’s pretty special.”

Although the Padres’ playoff drought was technically only one season, making this year’s playoffs truly mean something. The Tatis scandal rocked the team and made it seem like this would be just another wasted year. Thankfully for San Diego fans, the team rallied and continued winning.

The Padres could be a solid threat in the postseason. Machado, Soto and Cronenworth headline a strong lineup while Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish make for a strong one-two punch on the mound.

The Padres still believe in Tatis and will look to use the opportunity they have this postseason to establish a winning foundation. San Diego will be one of three Wild Card teams in the National League. The other two spots have yet to be decided as the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets fight for the NL East while the Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies fight for the final Wild Card spot.