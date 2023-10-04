The San Diego Padres did not have the 2023 season they were hoping for, but the same cannot be said for Manny Machado, who had another great season for the Padres. Machado's batting average took a dip this year (.258 BA, 30 HR, 91 RBI, .782 OPS), but he still managed to put together one of the better seasons at the plate for San Diego.

Machado was battling an elbow injury as the season went on, which may have been a reason why his batting average was lower than we are accustomed to seeing from him. With the season winding down, Machado began to play designated hitter more in an effort to help the injury out, but it's been revealed that the star third baseman underwent surgery on the injury. The good news, though, is that Machado shouldn't be forced to miss time next season.

“San Diego Padres star third baseman Manny Machado underwent surgery to repair a right extensor tendon Tuesday, the team announced. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, the Padres said, and the expected recovery time is anywhere between four and six months, so he should be a full participant in spring training next year.” – ESPN

There could be a fair bit of turnover in San Diego this offseason, so having Machado fully healthy and ready to go come next season is going to be critical for the Padres. Thankfully, it sounds like he isn't expected to miss time due to this injury, and Machado should be back at the heart of San Diego's lineup wreaking havoc per usual once the 2024 campaign gets underway.