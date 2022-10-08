Manny Machado reveals Padres’ X-factor after 4-HR game off Max Scherzer

The San Diego Padres stunned the MLB world after smashing 4 home runs off of New York Mets’ star pitcher Max Scherzer in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. National League MVP candidate and Padres’ superstar Manny Machado revealed San Diego’s X-Factor following the game, per The Athletic.

“He’s (Trent Grisham) huge for this ballclub,” Machado said. “I think it’s always been there, what he brings to the table every single day. You know, sometimes in a long season things don’t pan out the way you want, but we got to trust in him and we always knew that he was going to come up big and he did today big-time.”

Both Manny Machado and Trent Grisham homered in the Padres’ 7-1 victory. But Machado has been producing all season long. Meanwhile, Grisham hit just .184 in 2022.

Nevertheless, Manny Machado and the Padres still believe in Grisham’s ability. Jurickson Profar revealed what he recently told Grisham.

“I told him he’s going to be huge for us,” Profar said. “He doesn’t have to worry about the numbers. We know what kind of player he is, and he can do things like that on a daily basis.”

Most people immeditaely look at a player’s offensive numbers and judge their talent. However, Grisham is a steady centerfielder with strong defensive prowess. The Padres understand that his value stems from far more than offensive ability. But a home run off of Max Scherzer in the MLB Playoffs will obviously help the Padres.

Manny Machado, Trent Grisham, and the Padres will look to complete their upset of the Mets on Saturday in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.