The San Diego Padres are finding their footing just as the first half of the 2023 MLB regular season is about to end, as Manny Machado and company defeated the Los Angeles Angels anew on Wednesday, 5-3, to complete a series sweep and extend their win streak to three games.

Like a cherry on top of the cake, Manny Machado hit a home run in the sixth inning of the series finale to put the Padres ahead, 3-2. That home run carried more meaning than most Machado had hit in the past, though. With that blast, Machado becomes the all-time home run leader at Petco Park, breaking his tie with former Padres star Adrian Gonzalez, who had 65 home runs at the said park during his playing career. Machado's solo blast was the 66th of his career at Petco Park.

“It’s a big accomplishment and something that’s going to be in the books forever,” Manny Machado said following the Padres win (h/t Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune). “So it’s an honor to be up there.”

The Angels tied the game at 3-3 the inning after Machado's home run, but the Padres grabbed the lead back in the bottom of the seventh inning. Manny Machado would extend the lead in the eighth inning when he drew a walk during a loaded bases situation. The 31-year-old infielder finished the game going 2-for-3 with a run and three RBIs to go with two walks.

Machado landed in San Diego in 2019 when he inked a mammoth 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres.