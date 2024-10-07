The San Diego Padres won Game 2 of the NLDS to tie the series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at one. While they won in blowout fashion, 10-2, the play on the field was not the biggest talking point after the game. Dodger fans were throwing objects at Padres outfielders Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr during the game. Manager Mike Shildt responded to the controversy, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“A hostile environment. What I got out of it was a bunch of dudes that showed up in front of a big, hostile crowd with stuff being thrown at them and said, ‘We're going to talk with our play; we're not going to back down; we're going to elevate our game; we're going to be together; and we're going to take care of business.'”

In a separate post, Nightengale posted another quote from Shildt. In this one, he spoke about the pending Game 3 scheduled for Tuesday in San Diego. The Padres manager knows that their fans will stay classy.

“And I know we're about to go back to San Diego with a very, very loud, raucous, aggressive, hungry crowd that's going to be super excited and going to be getting after it. But I know also that we'll stay classy, San Diego.’’

Padres and Dodgers locked in a hostile series

The NL West's biggest rivalry has taken the postseason stage and things got out of control on Sunday. While everyone ended up being okay, it was a scary sight for Schildt and the Padres players as trash and baseballs rained down from the crowd. Quoting Will Ferrel's Ron Burgandy character from Anchorman is a surefire way to relate to San Diegans.

Shildt wants to ensure that this does not happen again when he is coaching the home team. If the Padres faithful can give their team a home-field advantage and not throw things at the other players, they can end LA's season. San Diego is one of the most talented teams remaining and is giving the Dodgers a run for their money.

Yu Darvish was excellent in Game 2, even through this lengthy delay. He threw seven innings, allowing only three hits, one walk, and one earned run. The veteran was not guaranteed a start during the playoffs but when he got one, he dominated. He got Shohei Ohtani out all three times he faced him, helping to stifle the Dodgers offense.

Game 3 is at 9 p.m. on Tuesday in San Diego. Walker Buehler will pitch for the Dodgers and Michael King will grab the ball for the Padres.