The National League Division Series between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers was expected to be an intense one. And boy is it living up to expectations and hype, as further exemplified by a verbal spat in Game 2 of the series Sunday night where Padres star Manny Machado and Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty exchanged fiery words after the latter struck out the former in the sixth inning of the contest.

Flaherty punched a strikeout at Machado's expense after a six-pitch battle in the sixth frame. The Dodgers starter got ahead early in that matchup with two strikeouts in the first three pitches before Machado had a ball in each of the next two offerings from Flaherty. But Flaherty got the job done with a 94 MPH four-seamer that painted the left-side border of the strike zone.

Flaherty and Machado did not stop barking at each other even after the pitcher got replaced on the mound. Cameras caught the two having another exchange in the eighth frame.

In any case, Machado and the Padres got the last laugh in Game 2, as San Diego came away with a 10-2 win to level the series at 1-1. Flaherty allowed four earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk issued in 5.1 innings of work on the mound. Machado, on the other hand, went 1-for-5 with a run.

Machado spoke about his fiery back and forth with Flaherty.

“I mean he made good pitches, right ?” Machado said when asked about his heated confrontation with Flaherty, per Fox Sports.

“He made good pitches. I missed that first one. He dotted another slider. He won the battle. I mean, it's plain and simple. I give credit to where credit's due, right? He made his pitches, he got it out of there,” the Padres third baseman continued.

Machado also further underscored the burning desire of each side to win against a rival.

“It's a competition. I mean he wants to win, I want to win. I'm doing it for my team, he's doing it for his organization, and it's a competition that once you put on that uniform, you step in between those lines. It's a battle, man. There's a lot of emotions going through the game obviously with this crowd and in his hometown. We're just trying to go out there and compete every single time and the emotions don't run run run run through the postseason and that's what the what the beauty of this is.”

Machado and the Padres will look to grab the series lead in Game 3 this Tuesday when the action shifts to San Diego.